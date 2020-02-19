CONYERS -- Heritage’s Jazmyn Ferguson proved to be a mismatch for Salem Tuesday night in their only meeting of the 2020 season.
The standout sophomore scored a career-high four goals - two in each half - to help lead the Patriots to a dominant 10-0 mercy rule victory over the Seminoles with just over 12 minutes remaining in the match.
Junior Kaylah Nichols notched her first career hat trick in the victory after scoring two of the Patriots’ first three goals of the match. Senior Lilly Broersma scored twice while junior Jocelin Ramos rounded out the scoring with one goal scored.
Nearly 13 minutes elapsed before the Nichols opened the scoring with a goal through the teeth of the Seminole defense. Just over 30 seconds later, Broersma scored off a Seminole turnover to increase their lead to 2-0.
Nichols later made it 3-0 in favor of Heritage before Ferguson headed home a freekick with 14 minutes left in the first half.
Ramos converted a corner kick for the Patriots on a nifty back-footed kick in front of the goal before Ferguson gave Heritage a commanding 6-0 lead with 11 seconds left in the half.
Nichols earned her hat trick with the Patriots’ seventh goal of the night halfway through the second half. Two of the final three goals were scored by Ferguson while Broersma scored once more.
After starting off the season 0-2 under first-year head coach Laura Freeman, the Patriots have since rebounded with back-to-back wins to draw even.
