CONYERS -- In a span of three possessions, Heritage turned a five-point deficit into a four-point lead against Salem with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Tuesday night.
Trailing the Seminoles 55-50, RJ Noord nailed back-to-back three-pointers before James White hit one of his own from deep to give the Patriots its first lead since late in the third quarter.
The three consecutive long balls was the opening the Patriots needed to rattle off a 22-point fourth quarter and down the red-hot Seminoles on their home court 65-62 behind White’s 22 points and Noord’s 13.
“It was a good back-and-forth game,” Heritage head coach Brian Anderson said. “I enjoyed watching both teams compete. RJ hit a big three-pointer in the corner and James hit a big three-pointer. To come on the road and win a rivalry game like that, I’m real proud of the guys to come back after being down after three and win that game.”
The game featured nine lead changes with seven coming in the second half. After leading by as many as six points on two separate occasions in the second quarter - 22-16 and 24-18 - the Patriots faltered down the stretch and surrendered its lead to the Seminoles at the break.
The Seminoles ended the first half on a 10-3 run thanks to three made shots from Jaylen Bowen. Bowen’s jumper at the buzzer gave the Seminoles a 28-27 halftime lead, their first since leading the game 2-0.
White led all scorers at the break with 11 while Salem’s Tahron Taylor had eight.
“His energy and everything, we feed off of that,” Anderson said of White’s play. “For him to get a good start, that set the tone for the rest of the team.”
The lead changed six different times in the third quarter alone. Heritage’s Darrion Dalton gave the Patriots its lead back 30-28 on a jumper to start the quarter before a Taylor jumper gave the lead back to the Seminoles 32-31 two minutes later.
With the game tied at 34-all, Taylor stole a pass before dishing off too Xavier Eutsey on the fast break for an easy layup. The Seminoles held the slim lead until Chase Lackey nailed a three-pointer from Noord, giving the Patriots its final lead of the quarter.
A Jeremiah Flournoy layup gave the Seminoles a 43-41 advantage and sparked an 8-2 run to close out the quarter with Salem leading Heritage 49-43 heading into the fourth.
The Seminoles maintained its lead until Noord’s second made three-pointer of the game from the top of the key with under five minutes remaining.
The Patriots forced a second consecutive turnover on the other end before White drilled his second three-pointer of the game from deep, extending their lead to 59-55 with 3:25 remaining.
Leading the Seminoles 61-55 following a Noord layup from Jalen Boston, Taylor cut the lead to four on a layup before a Jeremiah Venson corner three-pointer off a Heritage turnover cut the deficit to one, 61-60 with 50 seconds remaining.
After a quick timeout, the Patriots broke a good press set up by the Seminoles and were rewarded with an easy layup on a pass from Noord to White.
Leading the Seminoles 63-60, Venson launched a second corner three-pointer looking to tie the game, but his shot missed. Two White free throws and a Eutsey missed three-pointer with under 10 seconds remaining ended the game with a victory for the Patriots.
Heritage finished the fourth quarter shooting 7 of 9 from the field including a stretch of six consecutive shots made.
The Seminoles shot just 5 of 15 in the fourth quarter and turned the ball over five times. Their five turnovers led to 10 of the Patriots’ 22 fourth-quarter points.
“I think my guys panicked tonight,” Salem head coach Inglis Hunter said. “We just folded under the pressure a little bit and it was our own mistakes that beat us tonight. We didn’t show mental toughness tonight and we didn’t execute. We didn’t play our best ball tonight.”
After suffering a 14-point loss at the hands of No. 4 ranked Eastside last Saturday, Heritage’s Anderson thinks their win over Salem will help jumpstart what he hopes to be a very successful season when it’s all said and done.
“The two losses that we’ve had were against ranked teams,” Hunter said. “I’m more worried about the course of direction for this program. It might take a month or two to get there. I think tonight helped get that going that direction.”
White (21.3 ppg) has led the Patriots in scoring in each of their four games to start the season and was happy to come away with a win against Salem.
“I felt turnt up,” White said. “I had to do that for my team and play my role. Everyone played their role tonight and we came out with the win. I’m just trying to be a leader on the floor and I’m trying to do everything I can to get wins.”
Taylor led the Seminoles in scoring with 14 points while Milon chipped in with 10.