The Heritage Patriots and Alcovy Tigers were well represented on the 2019 Region 3-AAAAAA All-Region lists that were announced on Wednesday.
21 Patriots were selected to rosters, including Heritage standout defensive end Courtney McBride, who named the region’s Defensive Player of the Year. 13 Tigers were selected, including senior Andrae Robinson, who was named the region’s Athlete of the Year.
The Patriots finished with nine all-region players on offense. Senior offensive lineman Ethan Saunders was the Patriots’ one representative on the first team while fellow offensive lineman Stephen Thomas and running back Jan’i Belcher both made the second team.
Six Patriots made honorable mention including offensive lineman Theron Christopher, Desmond Smith and Christopher Bridges. They were joined by wide receivers Caleb Clements, Jarvis Manuel and Adrian Maddox.
Alcovy’s Ahmad Shannon (OL) and Mathias Height (WR) were the lone Tigers to make the first team list on offense. Offensive lineman Christopher Simmons made the second team roster while offensive lineman Jacob Wade was named an honorable mention.
Four Patriots were named to the first team on defense. Linebacker Kobe Friend, defensive end Kevin Jarvis, safety Zekaryah Rountree and cornerback Juleion Simmons. Friend finished his junior season with a team-best 125 tackles including 86 solo. His 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks were both tied for second on the team.
Jarvis finished his junior campaign with eight sacks and led the team in tackles for loss with 23.
Rountree finished tied for first on the team with two interceptions and finished second in passes defended with nine. His 80 tackles were good enough for third on the team.
Simmons led the Patriots with 10 passes defended and intercepted one pass. His interception was returned for a touchdown against Alcovy.
Four more Patriots were named to the second team roster on defense. Defensive tackles Korvee Elder, linebacker Keveione Zanders, safety Aric Seay and cornerback O’Mari Austin.
Elder finished his season with 48 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. Zanders’ 86 tackles was good enough for second on the team. Zanders recorded four sacks and recovered two fumbles on the season.
Seay intercepted one pass for the Patriots, defended six passes and finished fourth on the team in tackles with 73. Austin defended two passes and recorded 14 tackles to pair with one forced fumble.
Both cornerbacks Myran Henderson and Christopher Brown were named as honorable mentions.
Punter Acha Mbanwei was the final Patriot selected and was named to the second team roster.
Five Tigers were named to the first team roster on defense. Defensive lineman Anthony Little, linebackers Demetruis Thrower and Tra Perry, strong safety Cameron Daniels and cornerback JaQuez Snell.
Alcovy defensive backs La’Ken Nettle and Adrian Robinson were both named to the second team roster while defensive lineman Jaden Thrower was named as an honorable mention to round out Alcovy’s recipients.