EVANS -- Heritage came out of the gates strong, only needing three plays and less than a minute to get on the scoreboard in the opening quarter.
On first-and-10, Jan'i Belcher rushed through the Wolfpack’s defense for a 36-yard touchdown giving Heritage a 6-0 lead with 11:13 remaining on the clock.
The Patriots didn’t look bad and kept momentum as they would go on to score three more touchdowns throughout the game and hunker down on defense en route to a 27-0 shutout win over Greenbrier.
A majority of the Patriots' damage was done in the first half as they were leading 20-0 at the half.
On the Patriots second drive of the night, junior quarterback Derrick Thomas connected with junior wide receiver Jarvis Manuel on first-and-10 for a 13-yard touchdown with 6:22 remaining.
With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Greenbrier showed they were still awake on defense as cornerback Wilkes Riggins intercepted a pass in the Patriots endzone to avoid a third touchdown in the quarter.
Heritage’s defense was at it’s best in the first quarter, not allowing the Wolfpack to gain a single first down and forcing quarterback Jackson Fulmer to throw six incomplete passes.
After suffering a big loss two weeks ago to South Gwinnett, Heritage head coach Corey Johnson was pleased to see some improvements in the win.
“We were able to execute a lot better this week and made some plays,” Johnson said. “Defense executed, offense put up points, and our special team was outstanding.”
Despite not gaining any first downs in the first quarter, the Wolfpack would go on to gain some production from running back Khalil Harris and senior wide receiver Cam Herndon, leading to several first downs.
Many flags were called against the Patriots which lead to yardage in favor for the Wolfpack, but that didn’t stop Heritage from staying strong as Greenbrier could not get much going.
The biggest play of the night for the Patriots came in the second quarter. On first-and-10 Thomas threw his second touchdown of the night, hitting junior Caleb Clements for a 54-yard touchdown with 3:10 remaining in the half.
The score gave Heritage a 20-0 at halftime.
“Offense had a lot of confidence, we ran the ball much better and got passes in the air,” Johnson said.
The Patriots had a very strong showing from their special teams, gaining great field position along with making sure Greenbrier didn’t get as great field position.
Kicker Acha Mbanwei had several great punts with the most noticeable being in the third quarter with 5:08 remaining, causing the Wolfpack to start their drive at the 8-yard line.
Coach Johnson believed the special teams was what improved the most.
“Our special teams was the biggest for us," Johnson said. "We struggled on special teams in the past weeks”
In the third quarter, despite failing to convert a first down, the Patriots were forced to punt, but later regained the ball after recovering a fumble at the 16-yard line.
Heritage took advantage of the great field position as Courtney McBride rushed for a 16-yard touchdown with 8:29 remaining in the third giving the Patriots a 27-0 lead after a Hunter Kersh extra point.
The lead would go on to stay the same the rest of the game as Heritage improved their record to 3-3 overall 1-0 in Region 3-AAAAAA play.
“We can’t get complacent," Johnson said. "We have to continue to grind. Every day and every week we’re at practice we have to get better and work on us. If we stay working on us and continue to improve as a unit, we’re going to get better.”
The Patriots will host Evans next Friday night as both teams head into the matchup 1-0 in the region.
HERITAGE 27, GREENBRIER 0
Heritage: 13 7 7 0 -- 27
Greenbrier: 0 0 0 0 -- 0
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage: Jan'i Belcher 36 run (Acha Mbanwei missed kick) 11:13
Heritage: Jarvis Manuel 13 pass from Derrick Thomas (Mbanwei kick), 6:22
SECOND QUARTER
Heritage: Caleb Clements 54 pass from Thomas (Hunter Kersh kick), 3:10 THIRD QUARTER
Heritage: Courtney McBride 16 run (Kersh kick), 8:29