CONYERS -- Evans could do no wrong in the first eight minutes of play against Heritage Tuesday night, jumping out to a 17-15 lead on 50 percent shooting from the field heading into the second quarter.
The Knights drilled three long balls in the opening quarter and later extended their lead to five after a fourth three-pointer to open the second. From that point, however, it was a game dominated by the Patriots.
After allowing 20 points in just over eight minutes to start the game, the Patriots out-scored the Knights 55-21 over the last 24 minutes of gameplay to earn a much-needed 70-41 victory to improve to 2-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA play.
The Patriots (11-6, 2-1) stole 18 passes on defense, eight of which were nabbed by Kristyn Goshay. The junior standout finished two steals and one assist shy of a triple-double after posting 23 points and nine assists to pair with her eight takeaways.
“In the second quarter, we started playing defense a little bit better,” Patriots head coach Eric Spivey said. “I told the girls at halftime that we didn’t get back well at all in the first quarter. Our defensive transition was horrible because we didn’t find our man. But in the second quarter, we got a little bit better and just continued that in the third.”
Goshay missed her first three shots of the game, but was lights out from that point forward. The junior shot 4-for-5 in the second quarter, two of which were shots from behind the arc.
The Patriots shot 8 of 14 from the field in the second quarter and took a 33-22 lead into halftime.
After out-scoring the Knights 18-5 in the second quarter, the Patriots managed to put together an even stronger third quarter, out-scoring the Knights 21-7. Fellow junior standout Sade Harrell entered the break with 11 points and scored nine more in the third to reach the 20-point mark on the night.
Goshay splashed two more three-pointers in the third quarter while the Patriots held the Knights to just 1 of 9 shooting. The Knights also turned the ball over nine times in the quarter, five of which led to Heritage baskets.
“We came out with a lot of positive energy in the third quarter defensively,” Spivey said. “That generated a lot of offensive points for us.”
With a tendency to let big leads slip away late in games this season, the Patriots showed no signs of letting that happen against the Knights.
Sophomore Zaria Gillespie gave the Patriots a 33-point lead with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth before Goshay dished out her ninth and final assist to sophomore Nasyah McIver on the following possession, ending what was a dominant performance from Heritage.
After suffering a 34-29 loss at the hands of Alcovy last Saturday, Spivey commended his team for finishing off Tuesday’s game with a bang.
“They finished (the game) and that’s the way you bounce back from a loss like we took in the last game,” Spivey said. “They provided the right energy tonight and it just extended throughout the whole squad. We played good basketball tonight. It was good team basketball.”
Harrell ended her night with a game-high 24 points on 11 of 16 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.