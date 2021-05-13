Rockdale County high schools were represented well on the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Soccer Teams, released after voting by the league’s coaches.
Heritage’s Laura Freeman earned one of top individual awards as Girls Coach of the Year. Four of her players — Morgan Baker, Hayley Benjamin, Jazmin Ferguson and Kaylah Nichols — made the first-team all-region, as did Rockdale’s Alyssa Bennett.
The girls honorable mention list included Heritage’s Rylee Breese and Kensley Rowe, and Rockdale’s Nicole Gore and MacKenzie Kennelly.
The Heritage boys were represented by first-team picks Jedidiah Saint Juste and Acha Mbanwei, while the Rockdale boys also had a pair of first-teamers, Marcos Arteaga and Nathanial Fripp.
Heritage’s Giovanni DeFelice, Christian Martinez, Buka Okafor and Guillermo Sepulveda, and Rockdale’s Justin Carter, Noah Durham and Harold Santiago made the boys honorable mention list.
