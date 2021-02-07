Heritage finished third, and Rockdale County took fourth in the Region 3-AAAAAA Traditional wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Heritage had 137 points and Rockdale finished at 128 as both weren’t far off first-place Lakeside-Evans (153) and runner-up Grovetown (144).
Will Parker was Heritage’s lone individual champion thanks to a 14-2 major decision over Grovetown’s Anthony Maldonado at 182 pounds. The Patriots’ other state qualifiers were Daylen Lackey (second, 120), Gus Hodges (fourth, 126), Jacobi Pratt (second, 132), Andrew Redding (second, 145), Dominick Johnson (second, 152), Jaheim Richardson (fourth, 160), Furman Smith (second, 170), Kwest Thomas (third, 195) and Kadeem Barnes (second, 220).
Rockdale’s finish was powered by four individual champions.
Christopher Ponce edged Derek Counsel of Lakeside to finish atop the 138-pound bracket, and Ya’Donnis Hardaway followed with the 145 title, courtesy of a 4-0 decision over Heritage’s Redding. Kaleb Walley was the 195 champion with a 7-2 win over Grovetown’s Xander Wulff, and Jaqualinn Hawkins won 285 with a pin of Lakeside’s Marcus Evans.
The Bulldogs also advanced Titus Williams (fourth, 120), Brandon Conley (third, 126), Camden White (fourth, 152), Mason Robertson (third, 160) and Jalen White (third, 220) to state.
