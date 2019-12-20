FLOWERY BRANCH -- James White could not be stopped in the first 3:40 of Heritage’s road matchup against winless Flowery Branch Thursday night.
The junior scored the Patriots’ first 16 points of the game on 6 of 6 shooting, including four three-pointers, a putback tip-in and a fastbreak dunk to give Heritage an early 16-5 lead.
White’s dominant start was more than enough to help propel the Patriots to a 21-point victory over the Falcons, 74-53 in a game first-year head coach Brian Anderson was able to pull all five of his starters before the start of the fourth quarter.
“Once we could establish a lead, I wanted to get the bench cleared and get guys some minutes,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a lot of close games, so this right here is different for us. To clear the bench and get guys minutes, that was the goal for me as the coach.”
White only attempted three shots after his 16-point first-quarter performance and drilled his fifth three-pointer of the night early in the third, ending his night with 19 points. White was subbed from the game for the final time with more than three minutes remaining in the third.
The Patriots (10-3) capped off the first quarter with 27 points, their highest first-quarter total of the season. RJ Noord dished out four assists in the opening quarter - three to White - and scored three points while Courtney McBride scored twice.
“The last few games, we’ve had slow starts,” Anderson said. “Tonight, I don’t care who we were playing, it was important to come out with a better start. To come out and establish a good rhythm early, I was glad to see that.”
Leading Flowery Branch 27-11 heading into the second quarter, the Falcons managed to trim the Heritage lead to single digits without White, Noord and McBride on the court.
The Falcons cut the lead to 29-23 before a Noord three-pointer gave the Patriots their first made shot from the field with two minutes left before halftime.
A late Darrion Dalton three-pointer - his second of the first half - gave the Patriots an 11-point lead before entering the break leading the Falcons 37-29.
Heritage’s lead quickly ballooned in the third quarter with the starting unit back in. Noord drilled his second three-pointer of the game before Dalton knocked down his third. WIth 5:43 remaining in the quarter, Dalton found a wide-open White for a three-pointer, extending the lead to 14, 46-32.
With 2:42 remaining in the quarter and White out of the game, Noord’s third three-pointer of the night extended the lead to 19. Seconds later, two McBride free throws gave Heritage a 21-point lead, 55-34.
Chase Lackey joined in on the fun in the closing seconds of the quarter when his offense rebound and subsequent layup led to an And-1 for the junior to give the Patriots a 62-39 lead.
After scoring 27 first-quarter points with the starting unit. The Patriots struck for 25 in the third quarter.
The Patriots’ second unit managed to score 12 points in the fourth quarter, eight of which were scored by Dash Boston, who finished the game with 10 points. Jalen Weekes scored two points while Christian Davis knocked down a pair of tech free throws to cap the scoring for the Patriots.
Noord ended his night with 18 points while Dalton chipped in with 11. McBride scored 10 and dished out four assists to pair with several rebounds.
As a team, the Patriots knocked down 12 three-pointers.
With the win, the Patriots reach the 10-win mark on the season before the end of December. It took the Patriots until Jan. 18 to reach the 10-win mark last season.
“Personally, I’m happy with 10-3,” Anderson said. “We’ve played some good teams. Selfishly speaking, I’m happy, but we just want to be playing our best basketball in February. That’s the goal.”