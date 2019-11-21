McBride was a force on a Patriots’ defense that led Region 3 in numerous categories in 2019. Double teamed on more plays than not, McBride finished his season with 9.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss.
When McBride wasn’t able to bring the quarterback to the ground, he was making plays in other ways for the Patriots. The junior finished with 16 quarterback hurries leading to several interceptions for his teammates. He also defended three passes, forced three fumbles and returned one for a touchdown.