Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Heritage’s Courtney McBride, who played an instrumental role in the Patriots’ Week 10 shutout of Alcovy.
McBride scored a 5-yard touchdown for the Patriots while also recording 2.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss to pair with one forced fumble. McBride finished third on the team in total tackles with eight and helped preserve the Patriots’ fourth defensive shutout of the season.
The Heritage junior raked in 430 votes to edge out Eastside running back Sincere Johnson, who finished in second with 389 votes. Newton’s Nyland Green finished with 222 votes while Salem’s Xavier Eutsey finished with 179.