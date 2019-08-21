Screen Shot 2019-08-21 at 3.07.57 PM.png
Buy Now

After helping the Heritage baseball team to its first ever state championship last May, rising senior Darryl Buggs carried his momentum over into summer travel ball, where he has helped bring home two pieces of hardware. Buggs helped bring home a DRB Elite National Championship as well as championship with Team Elite. Buggs was recently offered by Georgia State and Columbus State.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed