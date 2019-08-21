After helping the Heritage baseball team to its first ever state championship last May, rising senior Darryl Buggs carried his momentum over into summer travel ball, where he has helped bring home two pieces of hardware. Buggs helped bring home a DRB Elite National Championship as well as championship with Team Elite. Buggs was recently offered by Georgia State and Columbus State.
Heritage's Darryl Buggs named Courtesy Ford Athlete of the Week
