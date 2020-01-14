EVANS -- Looking to improve to 3-2 in Region 3-AAAAAA play with a win at Greenbrier Tuesday night, Heritage scored early and often en route to a dominant 52-33 win over the previously undefeated Wolfpack.
Heritage (13-7, 3-2) standout junior Sade Harrell led the way with 17 points and 10 rebounds while senior Tatyanna Washington scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds in the win.
Freshman Jaliyah Weekes scored eight and grabbed seven boards while Kristyn Goshay scored seven and dished out three assists. Nasayah McIver also turned in a solid performance for the Patriots, scored six points and grabbing seven rebounds.
