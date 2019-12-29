WARRENTON -- After scoring a career-high 30 points in a 77-70 win over ranked Baldwin Friday night, Heritage standout junior James White turned in an even stronger performance Saturday night against ranked Long County.
Entering halftime with 24 points, White finished his night with 39 to help lead the Patriots to an 82-68 win over the Blue Tide on the final day of the Warren County Christmas Tournament. White, who shot 12 of 20 from the field (60 percent), was 4-for-4 from three-point range.
White’s 39 points are the most of any player in the NewRock area this season and are the most points scored by a Patriot in a game since Jordan Thomas scored 32 in 2017 and RJ Noord's 32-point performance earlier this season.
Noord joined White in double figures with 26 points and shot an efficient 11 of 18 from the field (61 percent).
Senior guards Christian Davis and Darrion Dalton each chipped in with four points, as did junior forward Courtney McBride.
The Patriots took a 44-30 lead into the break with White and Noord combining for 38 of their points. Leading the Blue Tide 30-26 with 3:03 remaining in the second, the Patriots ended the half on a 14-4 run.
A rough third quarter that saw the Blue Tide fight back to knot the game at 54-all heading into the fourth was quickly put to bed by the start of the fourth. White’s fourth three-pointer of the game gave the Patriots a 60-57 lead, but the Blue Tide managed to grab a 65-64 advantage with 3:54 remaining.
The Patriots answered with a quick 6-1 run to grab a 70-65 and never looked back. In the final three minutes, Heritage out-scored Long County 12-3 to end the game on a combined 18-4 run.
With the win, the Patriots improved to 12-3 on the season and have now defeated four ranked teams.