Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Girls Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Heritage’s Kristyn Goshay. The standout junior guard racked up 929 votes to edge out Eastside’s Dasia Burgess, who finished in second with 771 votes. Rockdale’s Shaquice May took third whilte Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle finished in fourth.
Goshay turned in back-to-back double-digit scoring performances for the Patriots last weekend while competing in the Warren County Christmas Tournament in Augusta. Goshay scored 17 points on Friday and 13 points on Saturday to help lead the Patriots to two wins. The junior also dished out seven assists in each game.