Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Girls Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Sade Harrell, a junior at Heritage High School.Harrell received a record 1,713 votes over the three-day voting period to edge Newton’s Tijunna Freeman. Freeman took second with 1,614 votes while Eastside’s Alysee Dobbs and Rockdale County’s Shaquice May took third and fourth, respectively.
Harrell notched a double-double in a 55-46 win over Clarke Central last week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. She followed that up with an 18-point, 8-rebound game against Spencer.