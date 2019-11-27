WINDER -- The Heritage girls basketball team wasted little time in rolling past Berkmar Tuesday afternoon at Apalachee High School behind junior Sade Harrell’s second straight double-double.
Harrell led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds and was three steals away from posting a triple-double in a dominant 74-18 victory. Harrell also posted five assists in the win while fellow junior Kristyn Goshay scored a season-high 21 points in the victory.
After starting off the season 0-2, the Patriots have won four games in a row.