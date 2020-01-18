CONYERS -- Alcovy’s Oliver Gerard was dominant early on in a much-anticipated rematch against host Heritage Friday night, scoring six of the first nine points for the Tigers including a rim-rattling alley-oop dunk on a pass from Trevon Howze.
From that point on, however, it was Heritage’s James White showing his dominance.
The standout junior gave Heritage their first lead of the night,12-11 on a three-pointer and the Patriots never looked back en route to a much-needed 97-89 win over the Tigers.
White scored a career-high 41 points in the game and grabbed 11 boards and helped lead the Patriots to their highest scoring output of the season.
“Open shots, I take them,” White said. “Coach (Anderson) tells me I have a green light, so I just do what he tells me to do. We worked as a team and executed. We played a great game.”
Fellow standout junior RJ Noord scored 25 points and dished out 11 assists. He also reached the 1,000-point mark in his career late in the fourth quarter in his first season at Heritage. Noord was previously at Greenforest last season.
“I didn’t even know that I was about to get 1,000 points,” Noord said. “It really feels great that I came back to my home city and everyone was behind me.”
The Patriots were very efficient scoring the ball in the first half, shooting 16 of 29 from the field (55 percent) on their way to 49 points. White scored 21 first-half points for the Patriots on four-three pointers and helped amp up the home crowd with two fastbreak dunks.
“When James gets going like that, the energy and the electricity in the gym, you can feel it,” Heritage head coach Brian Anderson said. “We get a couple of those dunks and it gets everybody going. Guys feel more confident. To see it happen in a region game, I couldn’t be more happy.”
Alcovy (10-9, 3-3) shot well from the field in the first quarter (9 of 16), but trailed Heritage 24-18 heading into the second. A Gerard layup early in the second cut the Heritage lead to 31-29, but the Tigers struggled from there.
Heritage (14-7, 2-4) ended the final four minutes of the quarter on an 18-4 run, a stretch that saw several Patriots get in on the fun. White knocked down his fourth three-pointer of the half to extend the lead to six before Courtney McBride drained a long ball of his own.
Leading 40-32, Christian Davis drilled a three-pointer before delivering a beautiful pass to teammate Akeem Washington following an Alcovy turnover.
After starting off the quarter 4 of 5 from the field, the Tigers missed their final 10 shots, span that lasted more than five minutes.
Leading Alcovy 49-33 at the break, the Patriots scored 20 more points in the third to Alcovy’s 18. Dylan Driver scored 10 points in the third quarter for Alcovy after being held scoreless in the first half, but the Tigers had no answer for the Patriots heading into the fourth.
Noord scored eight points in the quarter while White buried another three-pointer and dunked for the third time in the game to help give the Patriots a commanding 69-51 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Alcovy made things interesting in the fourth after starting the quarter on a 9-1 run to trim the lead to 10 points, 70-60.
Driver continued his great second half of play, scoring 11 more points in the fourth, but the Tigers were unable to trim the lead to fewer than nine before there was under one minute remaining.
McBride finished with 14 points for the Patriots and flirted with a triple-double after grabbing 13 points and dishing out eight assists. Christian Davis scored a season-high 14 points in the win.
Entering the night 1-4 in Region 3-AAAAAA play, Anderson was thrilled to see his team get back on the right track Friday night.
“Tonight helped stop the bleeding,” Anderson said. “We established ourselves offensively. James got hot and in the end, credit to Alcovy. They didn’t give up and their press gave us troubles. But tonight was all about hitting the reset button.”
For Alcovy, Friday’s loss marked the second straight in region play after losing to Evans 90-86 last Tuesday. Gerard finished his night with a team-high 28 points while Driver finished with 21. Avion Young was the only other Tiger to reach double figures with 10 points.
“This team is something different,” Alcovy head coach Mack Hardwick said. “They have a high basketball IQ, so when they go down, I’m not even worried. It’s just about when we’re going to make our run. The problem is, we’ve got to stop getting into holes.
“Some of our key players just weren’t feeling it tonight. Tre got in foul trouble early and that kind of hurt us in the backcourt.”
With four region games remaining for each team, the Patriots will host both Lakeside and Greenbrier and will travel to Evans and Grovetown. The Tigers will host both Evans and Greenbrier and travel to Grovetown and Lakeside.
