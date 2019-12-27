CONYERS -- For the first time in his wrestling career, Heritage’s Will Parker could spend the summer working on his craft.
After playing varsity football as a sophomore for the Patriots in 2018, Parker elected to hang up his cleats for good after the season, leaving his summer free to wrestle. His decision to do so quickly turned to gold.
“I went with a team down to the Disney Duals and from there I went 9-1 and got my All-American status,” Parker said. “I knew All-American was a thing, but I really was just going to wrestle and get better. I really wasn’t thinking about getting it, but I did.”
Not expecting to receive the nod from the prestigious tournament, Parker said it was a great feeling to earn his All-American status.
“I was pretty happy because I was serious the whole tournament,” Parker said. “Once I got it, that’s when the smile hit my face.”
For veteran head coach Randy Hooley, hearing of Parker’s success of the summer got him excited for what his future held as a wrestler at Heritage.
“If you would have said during his freshman year that he would be an All-American, I would have said maybe as a senior,” Hooley said. “He gave up football and decided to go with one sport. It’s paid off.”
As a sophomore last season, Parker finished seventh at sectionals to reach the Class AAAAAA state tournament in Macon at 170 pounds. At state, Parker was one win away from placing in the Top 8 and ended his season with a 20-11 record.
So far in 2019, Parker has yet to lose a match in 32 tries and is leaps and bounds better than he was at this point last season, he said.
“I think I’ve gotten a lot better,” Parker said. “I think I’m going to upset some people this year.”
Parker said his main goal this season is to bring home a state championship, one he thinks is a very realistic possibility.
“I’ve been pleased, but I’m not really satisfied yet,” Parker said of his season thus far. “I have gotten my goal yet of winning a state championship, so I’m just going to keep moving forward. I just have to keep working hard.”