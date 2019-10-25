CONYERS — With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Alcovy quarterback MJ Stroud dropped back and threw across the middle of the field looking to get his Tigers back into the game.
Heritage defensive back Juleion Simmons had other intentions, however, and without hesitation, intercepted the pass before racing down the left sideline for a 60-yard touchdown.
"Coach put me in for the first time at that position and after I caught the pick, I just knew that I had to take it back to the house," Simmons said. "It felt wonderful. It was my first (pick six)."
The score put the game on ice for the Patriots, who after wreaking havoc on the Tigers offense all night, walked off the field with a dominant 19-0 victory.
“Those guys love playing football,” Heritage head coach Corey Johnson said about his defense. “That’s all I can say. We don’t care how many times we get on the field. It doesn’t matter where we get on the field at. Our job is to keep those guys out of the end zone.”
The Patriots defense ended the game allowing just 59 yards of total offense, 22 rushing and 37 passing. Stroud was sacked nine times on the night and was held to only 6 of 21 passing and three interceptions.
“(Stroud) didn’t have anywhere to turn tonight,” Johnson said. “Everywhere he turned, we had pressure coming. Bam, bam, bam. It was almost like we had this guy in a popcorn popper. We were all over the place. We’ve had some good defensive performances, but I think we did a great job of containing a great quarterback and a great running back.”
The shutout for the Patriots’ defense marked their fourth of the season. With the win, the Patriots improve to 2-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA play while the Tigers fall to 1-2.
The Patriots were on the receiving end of the first big swing of momentum midway through the first quarter when sophomore George Clark caught a line drive punt by the Tigers that traveled less than 10 yards. Clark managed to return the kick down to the Alcovy 15-yard line, setting up Heritage’s first score of the night.
Facing a third-and-inches from the Alcovy 5-yard line, in stepped Courtney McBride for the first time on the night. The junior received the direct snap and raced to his left for a 5-yard score with 5:59 remaining in the first quarter. A missed extra point, however, kept the Patriots lead at 6-0.
"The play was actually to the right," McBride said. "It was just an instinct type of deal. I felt like I could beat them 1-on-1, so I saw that sideline and took it and went. I knew (Alcovy) wasn't expecting it."
After stopping the Tigers on their first offensive possession of the night, the Patriots defense, led by McBride and Aric Seay, wreaked havoc on Stroud and the Alcovy offense. The Tigers failed to convert a first down on each of their next three offensive possessions and were held to minus 15 yards of offense.
Failing to tack onto their 6-point lead, the Patriots’ defense continued its dominance on Alcovy’s next offensive possession. With the Tigers facing a third-and-8 from their own 29-yard line, McBride stripped Stroud for his second sack of the night. Senior Ethan Saunders scooped up the loose ball for the Patriots to give the Patriots offense a fresh set of downs at the Alcovy 24-yard line with under three minutes remaining in the first half.
Two quick rushes, one from Jan’i Belcher (12-88) and one from quarterback Derrick Thomas gave the the Patriots a first-and-goal for the Patriots, setting up a Thomas 6-yard touchdown pass from Thomas to Henry Hodge with 1:08 remaining in the first Half. A successful point after increased the Patriots lead to 13-0.
"Going into halftime, we thought that we were going to be right there and had another bad punt that led to another score," Alcovy head coach Jason Dukes said. "You can't make mistakes like we made tonight and expect to come out on the right end of the scoreboard."
Stroud and the Tigers converted their longest passing play of the first half on its ensuing possession, a 25-yard catch-and-run to Mathias Height. Inside Heritage territory for the first time on the night, Stroud was intercepted on the very next play by Heritage’s Kobe Friend.
Looking to tack on a late score with 31 seconds remaining in the half, Thomas was intercepted in the end zone by Alcovy’s JaQuez Snell, ending the first half.
The Patriots out-gained the Tigers in total yards 112-23 in the first half.
Offense for Alcovy was even harder to come by in the third quarter. On four third-quarter possessions, the Tigers were held to minus eight yards of total offense. Stroud was sacked three more times in the quarter and failed to complete a pass.
"This was a confidence booster for the defensive line," McBride said. "We've been getting 4-5 sacks a game and the fans were waiting on that breakout game. This was it for us."
Thomas and the Patriots’ offense didn’t fare much better in the third quarter, however and were held scoreless. The Patriots’ lone scoring opportunity came on a 47-yard field goal attempt, one that was missed short with 56 seconds remaining in the quarter.
On the Tigers’ second possession of the fourth quarter, Stroud converted the Tigers’ first first down of the second half, a 14-yard completion to give Alcovy new life near midfield.
However, following a sack and a roughing the passer, Stroud was intercepted for the second time on the night by Juleion Simmons, who, after making several defenders miss, returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. A blocked extra point extended the Patriots lead to 19-0 with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Patriots closed out the game without allowing the Tigers to sniff opposing territory.
Alcovy was held to seven first downs on the night and did not make a trip into Heritage's red zone.
"(Heritage) had a very good plan defensively," Alcovy head coach Jason Dukes said. "They wanted to load the box and make us throw the ball. When we had to throw the ball, they were going to bring the house and try to get to us. When they're able to pin their ears back and kind of tee off on you, it becomes really difficult. We never really found a rhythm offensively."
With the Tigers still in the hunt for a playoff spot with two region games remaining on the schedule against Evans and Greenbrier, Dukes said they must play better.
"We have a lot of stuff to clean up," Dukes said. "We have to get more physical. We have two more games to play in the regular season and have to do better job and be more successful offensively."
HERITAGE 19, ALCOVY 0
Alcovy 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Heritage 6 7 0 6 -- 19
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage: Courtney McBride 5 run (kick blocked), 5:59
SECOND QUARTER
Heritage: Henry Hodge 6 pass from Derrick Thomas (kick), 1:08
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Heritage: Juleion Simmons 60 interception return (kick blocked), 7:40