CONYERS -- With less than five seconds remaining, Rockdale’s Kevin Sesberry raced up the right side of the court before dashing left and driving to the basket with his team trailing by one point, 73-72 against cross-town rival Heritage.
With 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock, whistles blew on Sesberry’s attempted game-winning shot, sending the senior to the line with a chance to win the game.
In what had been a dominant fourth quarter from the standout Bulldog - scoring 11 points on 3 of 4 shooting - Sesberry missed both free throw attempts to hand the Patriots a stunning one-point victory on their home court.
“It’s just unfortunate,” Rockdale County head coach Tyrone King said after the game. “99 out of 100 times, I’m going to want Kevin on the line at the end of the game. He got us to that position. There is nothing to hang our heads about.”
Heritage’s James White, who led the Patriots in scoring with 20 points, is credited with the game-winning shot for the Patriots. The junior collected a Dash Boston miss and laid it home to give the hosts a 71-70 lead with under one minute remaining.
The win hands the Patriots (3-2) its first over the Bulldogs (1-4) since 2016 and only their fifth against their rival in the last 16 meetings.
First-year head coach Brian Anderson was happy to come away with the victory, regardless of what it took to pull it off.
“That was a bang-bang play at the end,” Anderson said. “It was a foul. Luckily for us, he came up short on both. It was nothing that we did. It was more about putting ourselves in a position to win the game and ultimately we were fortunate enough to walk out of there with that win.”
The game featured 10 lead changes between the two rivals Friday night, but in the first half, it was the Bulldogs that held the upper hand.
After taking an early 5-3 lead on the first of five three-pointers from Jheim McDonald, the Bulldogs held the lead until the 5:07 mark of the second quarter.
With the Patriots holding a slim 28-27 lead thanks to a RJ Noord steal and layup, Rockdale sophomore Keishaun Whitner answered right back with a tough make. Leading the Patriots 29-28, the Bulldogs ended the quarter on an 11-5 run to take a 40-33 lead into the break.
The Bulldogs never trailed in the third quarter. Two Elijah Jefferson free throws with 3:17 remaining in the quarter opened up a nine-point lead in favor of Rockdale, but were unable to close out the quarter on a good note.
The Patriots fired back with a 10-2 run to end the quarter on three layups, a jumper from White and two Jalen Boston free throws to cut the lead to one, 51-50 heading into the fourth.
“I told them to win the third quarter,” Anderson said. “My message to them was that the score was 0-0. My goal was to at least cut it in half and be down 3-4 going into the fourth. Just talking to them about playing each possession, not just on offense but on defense. Lets win the third quarter.”
A Christian Davis layup two possessions into the fourth gave the Patriots its first lead of the game since Noord’s fastbreak layup in the second quarter. They managed to hold their fourth-quarter lead for the next three-plus minutes until Sesberry converted a tip-in off an Anthony Volney miss to give the Bulldogs a 64-62 advantage.
White sent the Heritage crowd into a frenzy with just over two minutes remaining when his fastbreak dunk gave the Patriots a 67-66 lead. However, it only took the Bulldogs four seconds to answer back with McDonald’s fifth three-pointer of the night to give them the lead back.
The Bulldogs kept the slim lead until White’s put-back layup with under one minute remaining gave the Patriots the lead for good.
Despite the disappointing outcome for the Bulldogs, King said he couldn’t have been more proud of the effort.
“I’m so proud of them,” King said. “I’ve been praying about it. I think that they’re starting to buy in. Teamwork makes the dream work. If they just keep playing together and stop worrying about stuff that is out of their control, we’re going to continue to grow as a team.”
In what was a packed house at Heritage High School, Anderson gave props to everyone who showed up to make it a game he will never forget, he said.
“I had heard about this rivalry for months now,” Anderson said. “That exceeded my expectations. The noise, the energy… you could hear the breath at the pause before a shot. Personally for me, I’ll always remember this game. That atmosphere was contagious. It was a lot of fun to coach.”
Both the Bulldogs and Patriots will have a quick turnaround after Friday night’s thriller. The Bulldogs will take to the road to compete in a tournament at Franklin County High School on Saturday while the Patriots will travel to North Gwinnett to play in the annual Jared Cook Classic.
Noord finished with 17 points while Dash Boston chipped in with 10 and Jalen Boston chipped in with nine.
Sesberry scored a team-high 20 points to pace the Bulldogs while McDonald finished with 17 points, Whitner scored 11 and Jefferson scored 10.