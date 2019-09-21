CONYERS -- Behind a strong performance from the Heritage defense and timely scoring by the offense, Heritage snapped its 2-game losing streak in a big way, defeating Arabia Mountain 26-7 at Evans Memorial Stadium Friday night.
“We got to protect our home turf.” Said Heritage Head coach, Corey Johnson, “As long as we are protecting our home turf and we go out on the road and play hard, then I’ll feel great about it.”
With both offenses unable to move the ball with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter, The Patriots’ defense took matters into its own hands.
On third-and-8 at the Rams’ 20-yard line, Arabia Mountain quarterback, Damion Fitzpatrick fought for extra yardage on a QB-keeper only to lose the football and have it picked up by Heritage linebacker, Kobe Friend, who took the distance, 20 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
After a failed extra point attempt, The Patriots led the Rams 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
“Kobe (along with Courtney McBride) might have the highest I.Q. on our football team,” Johnson said. “They’re just football players. You tell them what you need, and they will go get it.”
The Patriots offensive struggles continued into the second quarter after being forced to punt after a quick three-and-out.
Arabia Mountain wide receiver Jordan Barrow attempt to field the ball on the punt return only to fumble it and have it recovered by Heritage’s Daniel Grant at the Rams’ 24-yard line.
The Patriots offense capitalized on the Rams’ second turnover after mounting a 7-play drive which ended as quarterback Derrick Thomas handed the ball off to Jan’i Belcher in the backfield for a 12-yard touchdown run.
After failing to convert on a two-point conversion, the Patriots took a 12-0 lead with 8:04 remaining in the first half.
Arabia Mountain (0-5) continued to fall apart offensively as Fitzpatrick later threw an ill-advised pass deep in Rams’ territory. The pass was intercepted by Aric Seay inside the Rams’ 15-yard line.
The Patriots’ offense wasted no time in scoring again after Thomas connected with Caleb Clements for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the far-left corner of the end zone, extending their lead to 19-0 over the Rams following a successful point after from Acha Mbanwei with 6:44 in the half.
More trouble for the Rams soon followed after Fitzpatrick threw a pass intended for Jordan Barrow that fell into the hands of Patriots linebacker Zekaryah Rountree ending the half with a shutout for the Patriots.
“We are very young, we got to learn how to win,” Said Arabia Mountain Head Coach, Stanley Pritchett. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing Varsity Football for the first time under the lights, so we’ve got to working. We’ve got to get better .”
After a scoreless third quarter for both teams, The Rams would not go quietly into the night after mounting an 8-play drive ending with Chandler Martin lining up in a Wildcat formation. Martin dove into the end zone for a 2-yard score for the Rams’ only touchdown of the night.
After the point after by Malcom Grinnell, The Rams trailed by 12 points, 19-7 with 7:58 remaining in the game.
The Patriots offense was not finished, though. With freshman quarterback Ormoni Marshall led the Patriots on a 7-play drive that ended on a fourth-and-14 inside the Rams’ 15-yard line. Lining up to go for it, Marshall called his own number and scored the Patriots final touchdown of the night with 1:25 remaining.
With the point after by Mbanwei, the Patriots took the victory, 26-7.
“We had two loses in a row and we needed to get back into the “W” column,” Johnson said. “We have got to get better.”
HERITAGE 26, ARABIA MOUNTAIN 7
Arabia Mountain 0 0 0 7 - 7
Heritage-Conyers 6 13 0 7 - 26
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage: Kobe Friend 20-yard fumble recovery (kick failed), 7:18
SECOND QUARTER
Heritage: Jan’i Belcher 5 run (2-point conv. failed), 8:04
Heritage: Caleb Clements 10 pass from Derrick Thomas (Acha Mbanwei kick), 6:44
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Arabia Mountain Chandler Martin 2 run (Grinnell Kick), 7:58
Heritage: Ormoni Marshall 15 run (Mbanwei kick), 1:25