CONYERS -- 10 seasons, 10 playoff berths.
No Heritage softball team had failed to reach the postseason this decade and the 2019 Patriots proved to be no different.
In need of a series win over Alcovy in the first round of the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament to qualify for the state playoffs, the Patriots cruised past the Tigers 15-0, 5-0 to run their consecutive playoff streak to 10 seasons in a row.
First-year head coach Clay Ardesser was happy to earn a spot in the playoffs, but knows there is a lot more at stake when they travel to Evans next week for the remainder of the region tournament where playoff seedings will be determined.
“I’m proud of the girls,” Ardeeser said. “I think our team is really starting to come together now and we’re really gelling. We’re going to carry this on into next week and see if we can get a better seeding for the playoffs.”
In Heritage’s 15-0 win in Game 1, most of their damage was inflicted in the first inning. The Patriots brought 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs. Already holding a 5-0 advantage, it was a Cameron Hodges 2-RBI double to left-center that gave the hosts a commanding 7-run lead heading into the second.
Camryn Caldwell extended the lead to 9-0 with a 2-RBI double to cap the scoring in the second, but the Patriots were far from finished scoring runs on the night.
Nine more Patriots (13-10) batted in the third with six scoring a run. Alayna Crutchfield singled home the Patriots’ 12 run before Trezure Callwood singled home their 13th. A second Caldwell double in as many at-bats extended the lead to 14-0 before Syerra Palmer’s infield single ended the game with a 15-0 shutout.
After facing a similar situation while coaching at Sprayberry High School last season, Ardeeser knew how it important it would be to jump out to an early lead Wednesday night.
“I was in Alcovy’s position last year and was coaching a team that was kind of an underdog trying to make the state playoffs,” Ardeeser said. “We got down early in the region tournament and you just can’t recover from it. If you’re the higher seed and can jump out on the lower seed early, it does wonders for you. That was huge going out there and putting up seven runs in the first inning.”
With the Tigers (11-13) needing a victory in Game 2 to keep their postseason hopes alive, sophomore Lexie McDonald took the circle and tossed three quick shutdown innings allowing just one hit.
Unable to capitalize at the plate, the Patriots capitalized in the fourth with four runs. Hodges opened the scoring with an infield single that brought home Stephens.
Callwood followed with an RBI triple before Cadwell made it 3-0 on a single to left. Palmer finished the inning with a triple to center, giving the Patriots a 4-run cushion over the Tigers.
With Kennedy Stephens back out to pitch Game 2 for the Patriots after earning a win in Game 1, the junior was lights out once again. After allowing a double to Alcovy’s Mackenzie Rodgers in the first inning, Stephens did not allow another hit until the sixth.
A Jada Brown triple and a McDonald walk gave the Tigers runners on the corners with two outs in the inning, but Gwyn Lee was unable to drive them home after grounding out to first.
Stephens finished the game tossing seven innings of 4-hit, no-run ball while striking out three.
“She’s been great all year,” Ardeeser said of Stephens. “It was no different today. She came out and did what she had to do. She threw a lot of strikes and only walked one batter all day long. Our offense picked her up, the first game, for sure.”
McDonald finished her night allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out seven.
“Lexie has really improved this year,” Alcovy head coach Miranda Lamb said. “She’s passionate about it and puts in the effort and puts in the work. I’ll be excited to have her back next year.”
The Patriots’ first-round sweep of Alcovy will set up a date next week with No. 1 seed Evans, who swept them in both regular season games, 9-5, 6-5 earlier this month.
“We had a really big battle with Evans here and they stole one from us,” Ardeeser said. “We’re still a little upset about that. Our girls want to beat them bad. Our girls are going into it with nothing to lose.”
For the Tigers, their postseason hopes ended in the first round of the region tournament for the second year in a row. Lamb was left more frustrated than anything after getting outscored 20-0 in their two losses to the Patriots.
“The effort and focus wasn’t there,” Lamb said. “It’s been the same thing all season. I just felt like they didn’t want to win. It’s playoff time and it’s do-or-die. I hate it for my seniors. They deserve to be in the playoffs. I wanted to get them there, but they have to want to get there.”