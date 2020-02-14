Heritage Athletic Director Edward Senter is in search of the school’s next head softball coach after Clay Ardeeser announced his resignation from the program after only one season.
Ardeeser stepped down from the helm to accept a graduate assistant coaching job at Belhaven University (Miss.), an NCAA Division 1 program based out of the Western Athletic Conference.
A Grayson High School graduate, Ardeeser came to Heritage last fall after spending the 2018 season coaching softball at Sprayberry High School. He helped coach the Patriots to a 14-14 record and a trip to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs where they eventually lost to Houston County in the first round.
Ardeeser’s successor at Heritage will mark the school’s third softball coach in three years following Duane Turner’s resignation at the end of the 2018 season.
