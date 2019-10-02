EVANS -- After falling to No. 1 seed Evans in the first round of the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament Tuesday afternoon 12-1, Heritage rebounded to hand Lakeside a 5-2 defeat in the losers bracket.
Kennedy Stephens earned the win for the Patriots after tossing seven innings of 2-run ball while striking out 10. Senior Jordan Wilson paced Heritage at the plate with three hits in the victory.
Already locked into no worse than the region’s No. 3 seed, the Patriots will now face the loser of Evans-Greenbrier Wednesday for a chance to earn a spot in the championship game.