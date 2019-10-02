Heritage's Kennedy Stephens
Buy Now

Heritage's Kennedy Stephens

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

EVANS -- After falling to No. 1 seed Evans in the first round of the Region 3-AAAAAA tournament Tuesday afternoon 12-1, Heritage rebounded to hand Lakeside a 5-2 defeat in the losers bracket.

Kennedy Stephens earned the win for the Patriots after tossing seven innings of 2-run ball while striking out 10. Senior Jordan Wilson paced Heritage at the plate with three hits in the victory.

Already locked into no worse than the region’s No. 3 seed, the Patriots will now face the loser of Evans-Greenbrier Wednesday for a chance to earn a spot in the championship game.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.