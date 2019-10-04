EVANS -- Heritage’s comeback bid against Greenbrier in Wednesday’s Region 3-AAAAAA softball tournament fell short, locking the Patriots into a No. 3 seed for the upcoming state tournament beginning next week.
After defeating Lakeside 5-2 on Tuesday, the Patriots fell to Greenbrier 3-2, a game that was won late by the Wolfpack. With a chance to secure a No. 2 seed with a win over Greenbrier, first-year head coach Clay Ardeeser knew his team had to put everything on the line Wednesday.
“We really came out and tried to win that game because we wanted to get the No. 2 seed at the very least,” Ardeeser said. “That way we could host in the first round. With the region that we’re matched up with, we knew that if we got the No. 1 or No. 2 seed that we would have a little easier road to Columbus.”
The Patriots managed to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth, but surrendered the lead in the fifth. The Wolfpack tacked on an insurance run in the sixth and grabbed a 3-1 advantage before the Patriots made things interesting with a run in the seventh.
Despite the loss, Ardeeser commended the performance of his pitcher, Kennedy Stephens, who tossed all three games for the Patriots in the region tournament at Evans High School.
“Kennedy threw her third game in about 24 hours,” Ardeeser said. “There was a lot of pressure on her, but she did a phenomenal job. The rest of our girls really just scratched and tried to fight our way to victory.”
After splitting with Lakeside in the regular season, Ardeeser said it was definitely a big lift for his team to leave the tournament with a No. 3 seed after entering with a No. 4 seed.
“Coming into the tournament, that was our first goal,” Ardeeser said. “We knew that we were a Top 3 team in the region. It was us, Greenbrier and Evans. If we would have gotten Lakeside at our place for two games, I think we probably would have swept them. We came off the bus a little sluggish at their place and dropped one that we shouldn’t have. We wanted to come out and show that we were not a No. 4 seed and we did that.”
With the Patriots’ defense proving to be a struggle spot for the team at times this season, Ardeeser had little to no complaints about the way they backed up Stephens.
“We played pretty good defense all tournament,” Ardeeser said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been struggling with all year. I thought our defense was way better this tournament and didn’t have hardly any costly errors. I was really pleased with the outfield.”
The Patriots will begin the playoffs on the road next week when the travel to Houston County. The Bears fell to Lee County in the region championship this week, a matchup Ardeeser had a close eye on for several reasons.
“If I had to pick out of those two teams who I wanted to play, it probably would have been Houston,” Ardeeser said. “One, they’re a little bit shorter of a drive. If we had to go to Lee County, that’s three hours away. Houston County is only about 1:45, which is just like a region drive for us. That plays into it.”
From a talent standpoint, Ardeeser expects Houston County to be a challenging opponent, but one without a top-tier arm in the circle like that of Lee County’s.
“Houston County doesn’t have the arm that Lee County does,” Ardeeser said. “I’d much rather us face someone that doesn’t have an ACC or SEC arm in the circle. I think that helps our offense out a little bit and our speed.”
What Houston County doesn’t have in the circle, they make up for at the plate, Ardeeser said.
“Houston County hits the ball really well,” Ardeeser said. “They have some really good sticks over there. I know they have a Georgia Southern commit in the outfield and a couple other girls that can really swing it. We’re going to have to really play some solid defense and Kennedy is going to have to hit her spots and pitch really well because they were hitting that Lee County girl pretty well and almost pulled out a region championship win.”
While it wasn’t the ultimate finish to the region tournament that Heritage had hoped for, it was one Ardeeser thinks can serve as a good building block for the upcoming state tournament.
“I’m happy with the performance that we had,” Ardeeser said. “We really wanted to show people what we’ve got and had a pretty good tournament. As long as we can carry that over and play that way in the playoffs, I think we can really try to scratch out some runs and get some victories.”