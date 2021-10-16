CONYERS — For the first time in 2021, the Heritage Patriots were able to walk off a football field with a smile on their face.
After starting off the season 0-6, the Patriots scored early and often and had victory all but locked up by halftime en route to a dominant 38-8 victory on the road against cross-town rival Rockdale County on Friday.
The victory snaps a six-game losing streak to start the season and gives first-year head coach Eddie Snell his first career victory after the longtime Patriots defensive coordinator was promoted to head coach just before the start of the season.
Snell declined to comment after the game.
Heritage entered play Friday night with just 28 points in six games. By halftime, it had scored 25.
Quarterback Tyler Young, who turned in the best performance of his high school career, was responsible for the game’s first two touchdowns.
He scored on Heritage’s opening possession of the game, a six-yard run on fourth-and-goal and later through a 32-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Maddox to give the Patriots a 12-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After a sloppy start to the game for the host Bulldogs, things went from bad to worse when senior running back Kaleb Baldwin fumbled the handoff exchange on the very next play following the Maddox touchdown.
The Patriots recovered and scored on their first offensive play to extend their lead to 18-0.
After a quick three-and-out by the Bulldogs and a big punt return by Joshua Harper, the Patriots scored again, this time on a 7-yard run from Javeair Thomas. A successful extra point gave the Patriots a commanding 25-0 lead at the break.
The second half was not much better for the Bulldogs.
After another quick three-and-out to start the third quarter, the Patriots marched 46 yards in six plays to score their fifth touchdown of the game. Young connected on a big 21-yard completion, then scrambled for a 20-yard gain to set up first-and-goal from the 7.
The very next play, Young found a wide-open Maddox in the back right corner of the end zone to extend their lead to 32-0 with 7:35 left in the third quarter.
After picking up just their second first down of the game on the Bulldogs’ ensuing offensive possession, a pick six from Heritage capped off their scoring at 38 points, 10 more than they had amassed in their previous six games combined.
The Bulldogs did not get shut out, however and finally managed to score a touchdown in the closing minutes. Najiib Andersron caught Rockdale’s lone touchdown from freshman quarterback Malik Brightwell and they tacked on a 2-point conversion to trim the Heritage lead to 38-8 with 1:44 left in the game.
First-year Rockdale head coach Lee Hannah was none too pleased with the outcome Friday night after entering the game with expectations of securing their first region victory of the season.
“I think we just got caught up in the hype with the rivalry and so forth,” Hannah said. “We shot ourselves in the foot and it took awhile to come down off of that. With the penalties and mistakes we had, we just didn’t execute tonight. We didn’t show up.”
For Heritage, it now sits at 1-1 in Region 3-AAAAAA play with three games remaining. A second win would likely lock up a playoff spot. For the Bulldogs, they will need at least one region win to give themselves a chance at the postseason.
“A lot of football left to be played,” Hannah said. “Like I tell the kids each week, it’s one game at a time. We can’t focus on the last two. The next team is Grovetown. We need to bounce back and realize what’s important and what is at stake.”
