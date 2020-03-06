Entering high school in 2017, Jalen Giles had dreams and aspirations of becoming the next big basketball star at Heritage, a program that had just graduated the star trio of Jordan Thomas, Isaiah Banks and Byron Abrams.
Three years later and now a junior at Heritage, Giles has found himself in the process of becoming one of the Patriots’ next top track and field stars, a path he never saw coming.
“I thought I was going to be a basketball star,” Giles said. “But I started winning little meets in track. When I qualified for state my freshman year, that’s when I thought that I might be able to do something with track.”
Picking up the sport of track and field while in the eighth grade at Davis Middle School, Giles competed in only jumping events prior to arriving at Heritage. By the end of his freshman season, Giles qualified for state in triple jump and finished third in the event at the annual NewRock Championships.
Entering his sophomore season at Heritage, Giles spent the summer of 2018 and the first half of the school year playing basketball for the Patriots on the junior varsity squad.
By the time his sophomore track season rolled around, Giles was back in the swing of things looking to take his talents to the next level.
“There is so much stuff that I didn’t know my freshman year that I know now,” Giles said. “My freshman year, I was just going based on athleticism. No technique, no nothing. I just started doing what coach (Eddie) Snell was telling me to do and I kept doing that. That took me to another level.”
Giles went on to have a good sophomore campaign for the Patriots. He finished runner-up in triple jump at the NewRock Championships and took fourth in the 400-meter run. He later went on to qualify for state in the 400, triple jump and as a member of the 100-meter relay team.
For the second year in a row, however, Giles fell short of placing at state. He took 10th in the 400 preliminaries and finished in 15th in triple jump. His time of 49.87 in the 400 and his top jump of 41 feet, six inches were both well below his performances at sectionals the previous meet.
It was then that Giles made the decision to end his basketball career at Heritage and pursue track and field full-time.
With his summer freed up, Giles signed on with Elite Speed Track Club and competed at several meets including the 200, 400, triple jump and 400 relay.
“That was fun, but it really showed me that you do run for about 10 months out of the year,” Giles said of his summer track schedule. “As soon as I got back to school, we were getting ready to start conditioning. That was at the end of September, so I really just had a month and some days off.”
Now heading into his junior season at Heritage, Giles said he’s ready to show what he’s truly capable of.
“This year I want to break out,” Giles said. “I want to make it to the finals at state in my events instead of just making it to state. I’m trying to win something and bring it back to Heritage.”
In the Patriots’ first meet of the season, Giles turned in one of his best performances to date. Thrown a last-minute curveball, Giles was asked to run the 800 for the first time in his career, a decision made by coach Snell that turned to gold.
Giles took first in the event, running a 2:03.75, which would have been good enough to qualify for sectionals last season. The time would have also given Giles a runner-up finish in last year’s NewRock Championships.
Having spent most of his high school career running the 400, Giles said he isn’t ready to call himself an 800 runner, but he’s left that door open for now.
“I’m going to say that the 400 is still my wheelhouse, but I do want to give the 800 a shot,” Giles said. “I want to give it a shot and see what I can do with it. I like the 400, so that’s always going to be my event.”
On top of his individual goals this season of winning at least one NewRock title - something he has yet to do - and placing at the state meet in May, Giles is hoping to have another successful season as a team.
The Patriots have won the NewRock Championships in each of Giles’ first two seasons at Heritage and he is hoping to make it a perfect 3-for-3 this season.
With Heritage having produced several top track athletes in recent memory, Giles is hoping to be atop the next wave of standouts to come through the program and hopes to pursue a college career in the sport.
“My freshman year, we had Jordan (Young) and Azeez (Akindele) and I looked up to them,” Giles said. “Seeing them win state and the way that they carried themselves on the track, I wanted to do that. Coach Snell has just made it a tradition. I haven’t lost too many meets as a team since I’ve been here.”
