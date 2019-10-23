Heritage Patriots (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Corey Johnson
Record: 3-4, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Evans 14-13
Alcovy Tigers (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Dukes
Record: 2-5, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Lakeside 21-6
Outlook
In recent years, Heritage’s and Alcovy’s annual Region 3-AAAAAA matchup has been a one-sided affair.
Since the institution of Region 3 before the start of the 2016 season, the Patriots are 3-0 against the Tigers and have outscored them 87-43. But if history is set to repeat itself, like it usually does, the Patriots and Tigers are in for close battle Friday night.
After rolling past the Tigers with relative ease in 2016 and 2018, the Patriots needed a 40-35 shootout to defeat the Tigers in 2017. And with both teams proving to be playoff contenders in 2019, they could both be in store for a close battle once more.
The Patriots are fresh off a disappointing 14-13 loss at home against Evans, a game they led for the first three quarters. A pick six eventually cost Heritage the game despite a tremendous defensive performance.
For the Tigers, a promising first half that saw them trail Lakeside 7-6 at halftime turned into a tough 21-6 loss on the road. MJ Stroud was intercepted twice while their special teams struggled.
The Patriots defense allowed 160 yards to Evans while the Tigers surrendered just 142 to Lakeside. With both offenses struggling to score last week, defense could play a strong role in Friday night’s outcome.