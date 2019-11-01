Heritage Patriots (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Corey Johnson
Record: 4-4, 2-1 region
Last week: Beat Alcovy 19-0
Grovetown Warriors (Region 3-AAAAAA)
Coach: Damien Postell
Record: 3-5, 0-3 region
Last week: Lost to Lakeside 18-13
Outlook
It wasn’t hard for Heritage head coach Corey Johnson to call last Friday night’s defensive performance their best of the season.
In a 19-0 shutout of Alcovy, the Patriots held the Tigers to 17 yards rushing and 35 yards passing, forced three fumbles and recorded three interceptions. As a team, the Patriots racked up a season-best nine sacks to pair with 15 tackles for a loss.
The win gave the Patriots a much-needed Region 3-AAAAAA victory and now gives them an opportunity to improve 3-1 in region play Friday night at winless Grovetown.
A victory over the Warriors would lock the Patriots into the state playoffs and would set up a showdown with Lakeside in the final week of the regular season for the rights to host a playoff game in the first round.
Grovetown’s 0-3 record in region play has not been for a lack of trying on the Warriors’ part.
The Warriors held leads in each of their three losses to Alcovy, Greenbrier and most recently, Lakeside. Grovetown managed to out-gain Lakeside last Friday night 261-183 in total yards, but were unable to come away with a victory.
Senior quarterback Kori Bryant continued his good work on the season against the Vikings, passing for 133 yards while rushing for 97. Bryant leads the Warriors in rushing yards with 448 and has accounted for 10 touchdowns, five passing and five rushing.
With the Patriots fresh off their dominant performance, stopping the run came with ease. The Heritage front seven consisting of defensive ends Courtney McBride and Kevin Jarvis and linebacker Kobe Friend will be called upon a lot Friday night looking to slow down the swift-footed Bryant.
Last year: Grovetown won 12-7
Location: Grovetown