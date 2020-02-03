EVANS -- For the second year in a row, Heritage wrestling tallied three Area 3-AAAAAA champions and have qualified 12 wrestlers for next week’s sectionals.
Daylen Lackey won his second straight area title at 120 pounds and was joined by Andrew Redding (132) and Will Parker (170) as Patriots nabbing first-place finishes on Saturday. Furman Smith (152) was the lone Patriot to record a second-place finish.
Both Redding and Parker made vast improvements from last year’s showing. Redding was a sectionals altermant one season ago while Parker improved his third-place finish.
Heading to sectionals with third-place finishes include Bryce Page (126), Jacobi Pratt (138), Jaheim Richardson (182), Andrew Drake (195) and Kadeem Barnes (220). Rounding out the qualifiers for the Eagles were Tripp Rouse (106), Korbin Parker (145) and Chris Bridges (285), each of whom finished in fourth.
Of the 12 Patriots to qualify, Redding, Smith, Page, Pratt, Richardson, Drake, Barnes, Parker and Bridges are all making their first trip to sectionals.
