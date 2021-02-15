5d9cc9d6b40d2.image.jpg
Heritage's Courtney McBride was poses for a photo at the high school.

 Colin Hubbard

Three area football players earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, which announced its season-ending awards Monday.

Heritage’s Courtney McBride was recognized on the Class AAAAAA South list, while Eastside teammates Dallas Johnson (running back) and Jalen Farmer (offensive line) were honored in Class AAAAA North. In AAAAAAA South, Newton defensive back Nyland Green was honored on the all-state team.

