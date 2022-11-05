Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 8:34 pm
Heritage logo
CARROLLTON — Heritage junior Freddy Baehre raced to a ninth-place finish in the Class AAAAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Baehre’s time was 17 minutes, 24.37 seconds. He won the NewRock championship earlier this season with a time of 17:35.
Scenes from the Georgia Bulldogs against the Tennessee Volunteers in college football on Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers Football
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Keep up with local events in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.