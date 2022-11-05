565db83b9f4d5.image-copy.png

CARROLLTON — Heritage junior Freddy Baehre raced to a ninth-place finish in the Class AAAAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Baehre’s time was 17 minutes, 24.37 seconds. He won the NewRock championship earlier this season with a time of 17:35.

