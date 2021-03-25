Heritage senior James White was an honorable mention selection on the Atlanta Tipoff Club All-Metro Team, released Thursday by the organization.
White, an Ole Miss signee, was the Region 3-AAAAAA Player of the Year this season and also was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
The club’s top awards went to Westlake’s Raven Johnson as Miss Georgia Basketball and Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith as Mr. Georgia Basketball. The club’s Atlanta Metro players of the year were McEachern’s Jillian Hollingshead and Pace Academy’s Matt Cleveland.
