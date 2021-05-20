Heritage star James White was selected as the Class AAAAAA South Player of the Year, headlining five area basketball players on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Team.
White, a 6-foot-5 guard who will play for Ole Miss, averaged 27.5 points and 8.2 rebounds last season. The senior was joined on the AAAAAA South All-State Team by the Patriots’ R.J. Noord, a 6-4 senior guard who has signed with Elon.
Rockdale County High’s girls team had a pair of selections to the AAAAAA South All-State Team — freshman Danielle Carnegie and senior Alana Moore, who has signed with Shorter University. Carnegie averaged 14 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3 steals in her first high school season, while Moore averaged 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.3 assists.
Salem guard Javen Flowers-Smith, a 6-1 senior, made the all-state list in AAA North after helping the Seminoles to their first Elite Eight appearance.
