Heritage’s James White and Rockdale County’s Danielle Carnegie earned the top honors on the All-Region 3-AAAAAA Basketball Team, announced this week by the region’s coaches.

White, a senior who has signed with Ole Miss, averages 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3 assists. Carnegie, a freshman, averages a team-high 14 points, as well as 7.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3 steals.

The boys first-team selections included Heritage’s R.J. Noord and Rockdale’s Elijah Jefferson, while Alcovy’s Trevon Howze and Steven Moore, along with Rockdale’s Chase Hill, were second-teamers.

The locals on the boys honorable mention list were Alcovy’s Byron Howard, Ben Hodges, Tyreek Singleton and Bobby Smith, Heritage’s Courtney McBride, Jalen Boston and Dash Boston and Rockdale’s Keishaun Whitner.

Heritage’s Sade Harrell and Rockdale’s Alana Moore and Lia Edwards earned girls first-team honors. The second-team girls honorees were Heritage’s Kristyn Goshay and Jaliyah Weekes, Rockdale’s Stephan Sellers and Alcovy’s Carltajah Jackson.

Area players on the girls honorable mention list were Alcovy’s Luv Llewellyn and Natalya McKenzie, Heritage’s Morgan Snipes and Rockdale’s Destiny Carnegie and Nylah Williams.

