Heritage senior Joshua Harper’s performance in the long jump highlighted outstanding performances by local track and field athletes at Saturday’s Patriots Early Bird Invitational.
Harper won the long jump with a distance of 23 feet, 5 inches, the No. 1 mark in Georgia this season. Teammate Caesare Giles also picked up a victory, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.02 seconds, and the Patriots were first in the boys 3,200 relay in 8:32.41. The Heritage boys took the team title for the seventh straight season.
The Heritage boys also got top finishes from Freddy Baehre (second, 800, 2:05.29), Rashun Fountain (second, 200, 22.15 and second, long jump, 22-9 1/2), Gabriel Oliveras (second, 1,600, 4:44.76) and Mason Thomas (second, pole vault, 10-6).
Heritage’s top girls performers were Celeania Rollerson (second, 400, 59.73) and Cameron Hodges (second, 100 hurdles, 16.56).
Newton was led by Hadijat Olushesi, who won the girls high jump (4-10), and added a runner-up finish in the triple jump (36-5 1/2). Alcovy’s Jocelyn Branch also cleared 4-10 in the high jump. Alcovy’s Tioni Parker was second in the girls discus (99-1), and Newton’s Mckenzie Rhodes took second in the girls shot put (35-10). Alcovy’s Duval Hill was the shot put champion at 47-2.
