IMG_6693.jpg

Logan Carr

Heritage junior Logan Carr earned national recognition Monday.

The 6-foot-2 standout was among the 73 Georgians selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List, a released Monday by the organization.

Carr plays club volleyball for A5 Mizuno.

