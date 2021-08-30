urgent Heritage's Logan Carr named to American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List From Staff Reports Aug 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan Carr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Heritage junior Logan Carr earned national recognition Monday.The 6-foot-2 standout was among the 73 Georgians selected to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List, a released Monday by the organization. Carr plays club volleyball for A5 Mizuno. Recommended for you +7 35% of people worked from home during the COVID-19—here’s what it means for real estate Keep reading to find out how the move toward remote work impacted real estate as told through a series of trends identified by ZeroDown. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Carr American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List Company Volleyball Heritage Georgian Standout More Sports Sports urgent Heritage's Logan Carr named to American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 Sportsxchange No. 17 Indiana faces No. 18 Iowa in rare meeting as ranked teams Field Level MediaUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange Tulane opener vs. No. 2 Oklahoma moving to Norman Field Level MediaUpdated 4 hrs ago 0 Sportsxchange No surprise: Alabama names Bryce Young its starting QB Field Level Media 8 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News First male to speak publicly of alleged sexual abuse by R. Kelly testifies at trial Here's how Louisiana hospitals are handling the double onslaught of Hurricane Ida and Covid-19 'I don't want them to kill my kids': Afghan translator's desperate journey from the clutches of the Taliban to a new life in the US Heritage's Logan Carr named to American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness against severe disease has not dropped much, CDC says Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHealth Department opens COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church in ConyersRockdale County Jail BlotterSuspect steals mortuary van, leads police on chase as body rolls out of vanNewton County Jail BlotterSouthern Conservation Trust donates 120 acres to Newton, Rockdale for parkCOVID-19 issues force cancellation of Friday's Alcovy-Newton football gameCovington City Council approves 30-day residential development moratoriumRockdale Public Schools names school-level Teachers of the YearRockdale County Judge Phinia Aten leads ABA special judicial groupRockdale County Board of Commissioners listen to citizens, approve rollback millage rate Images Videos Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Labor Day weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We plan to travel and stay overnight. We are planning a day trip. We plan to entertain family and friends at home. We are going to stay home with those in our household, for safety. We're planning a streaming binge all weekend. We have plans to do something not listed here. We don't have any plans... yet. Vote View Results Back We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today.
