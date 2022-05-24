FS0Li-dXEAU9y9g.jpeg

Heritage’s Rashun Fountain, middle, won state in the 200-meter dash and was runner-up in the 100 and the long jump.

 Heritage Track and Field

Heritage senior Rashun Fountain earned a spot on the Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Team announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Track Club.

Fountain was selected in the 200-meter dash on the team, which features the state’s top performer in each track and field event. Heritage’s boys 400 relay also earned a spot on the All-Metro Team.

Fountain was the high-point scorer in the Class AAAAAA state meet this season with a state title in the 200 along with state runner-up finishes in the 100 and the long jump.

Fountain, Quacy Virgo, Joshua Harper and Collin Henderson ran on Heritage’s state championship 400 relay team that was celebrated by the club.

The local track and field standouts will be honored at the Powerade All-Metro High School Track and Field Banquet on June 8 in Atlanta.

