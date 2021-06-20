Rylee Breese, a 2021 Heritage grad, signed in late May with the Savannah College of Art and Design women’s soccer program.
Breese, who will major in painting and minor in business, was a four-year varsity starter on the Patriots' back line and was named to the All-Region 3-AAAAA Honorable Mention team this year. She also was a team captain, was awarded the 2021 Coach’s Award and earned the 2021 Academic Award for the Patriots with a 4.3 GPA.
She was a recipient of the 2021 RCPS Student Athlete Academic Award and was active in Beta Club, National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society. She will continue playing centerback at SCAD, where she was offered both an academic and athletic scholarship.
“Rylee has been involved in the soccer program since eighth grade and has been a starter and key player all five years,” Heritage girls coach Laura Freeman said. “She is intelligent, has an incredible work ethic and has been the backbone of the team. I’m excited for her to live out her dream down in Savannah.”
