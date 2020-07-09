Sade Harrell, a standout on the Heritage girls basketball team, wasted little time in making her plans for college Thursday evening after receiving an offer earlier in the day.
Harrell was offered by Bethune-Cookman University early Thursday and needed only hours to announce her verbal commitment to the HBCU program based out of Daytona Beach, Florida.
The Wildcats have enjoyed a ton of success in recent years and reached the NCAA Women’s Tournament for the first time in program history in 2019 as a 16 seed.
Bethune-Cookman is currently in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference with the likes of Florida A&M and Howard, but is set to join the Southwestern Athletic Conference at the start of the 2021-22 school year, which would be Harrell’s freshman season on campus.
Teams currently based in the SWAC include Alcorn State, Grambling State, Alabama A&M and others.
Harrell has been named the Citizen’s girls basketball player of the year for the past two seasons. Standing at 5-foot-11, Harrell averaged 15 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game last season for the Patriots.
