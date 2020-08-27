Heritage senior James White committed Thursday to the Ole Miss men’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-5 wing is ranked as the No. 93 player in the country in the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He also is the No. 6 player in Georgia in the Class of 2021.
He had more than 20 high-level offers before choosing the Rebels.
"I just built a great relationship with Coach Kermit (Davis) and Coach (Ronnie) Hamilton,” White told 247Sports.com. “We had five Zoom calls probably, and I really built that trust with them, and they really pushed me and let me know that they wanted me more than any other school did."
White was the Citizen’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 24.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He scored more than 20 points in 24 of 30 games, highlighted by a season-high 41 points against Alcovy. He topped the 30-point mark six times and went over 25 points in 11 games in helping the Patriots to the Sweet 16.
It was a rapid rise to national prominence for White, who didn’t play a single minute on the varsity team as a sophomore.
“His ceiling is so high,” Heritage coach Brian Anderson told the Citizen this year. “I think he’s only scratching the surface right now. I think he’s going to be even better next year in all aspects of the game. Not just on the offensive end which is what a lot of people noticed.”
