CONYERS -- A torrential downpour made conditions challenging Tuesday night in the first leg of the Copa Del Conyers between Heritage and Salem, only the second meeting between the two schools since the 2016 season.
After reviving the series last season with Heritage coming out on top 5-0, the Patriots matched that score midway through the second half Tuesday night and cruised to a 5-0 victory over the Seminoles behind two goals and an assist from Jahvarrie Innerarity.
Eulices Soriano, Tyler Lanier and Kyto Okafor each scored once for the Patriots (2-0-2) while goalkeeper Acha Mbanwei helped preserve a clean sheet for the second consecutive match this season.
In the early stages of the match, it was the Seminoles (4-2) looking to strike first.
A freekick from Salem sophomore Irving Rodriguez nearly found the back of the net if not for a tremendous diving save from Heritage’s Mbanwei. The Seminoles were awarded a corner kick to follow, but went unsuccessful.
With no score through the first 17 minutes, Innerarity weaved his way through the Seminole defense and fired a shot into the back of the net to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead at the 18-minute mark.
Four minutes later, Soriano delivered a shot from distance that snuck through the legs of the Seminole keeper to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead. With just under 11 minutes remaining before halftime, Innerarity found a wide-open Lanier, who scored to give the Patriots a 3-0 halftime lead.
Heritage head coach Brandon Stewart chopped his team’s slow start up to his team being out for winter break this week and not being on their normal schedule.
“Tonight, it’s difficult when the kids aren’t in school and are kind of off their routine,” Stewart said. “After the first 20 minutes, especially after that first goal came, the second and third one came to kill off the match. It’s tough in these conditions, but always good for our Conyers Cup game.”
Coming close on several occasions to scoring his second goal in the first half, Innerarity notched his brace six minutes into the second half to increase Heritage’s lead to 4-0.
With rain continuing to pour, Okafor capped the scoring on the night with just under 27 minutes remaining in the match.
Stewart was able to empty his bench Tuesday night, something he was more than happy to do this early in the season.
“It’s even better to get all of the bench played,” Stewart said. “A lot of those guys have put a lot of work in and haven’t gotten a lot of time. I think that was the most rewarding to let everybody play. We just have to keep getting better. A couple of draws to start and this is our second win in a row. It’s a good way to keep the momentum going.”
