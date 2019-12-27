Edward Pollard
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Weight Class: Heavyweight
Noteworthy:
2018-19 Class AAAAAAA state runner-up at heavyweight
2018 South Metro Champion and East Metro Champion
Ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA at heavyweight
Kaleb Walley
School: Rockdale County
Class: Junior
Weight Class: 220 and 195
Noteworthy:
Finished sixth at 195 pounds in last year’s state meet
2018 South Metro runner-up at 195
2018 East Metro champion at 195
2019 South Metro champion at 220
23-0 this season
Ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA at 220
Christopher Ponce
School: Rockdale County
Class: Junior
Weight Class: 132
Noteworthy:
Was a state alternate last season at 145
2019 South Metro Champion and named most outstanding wrestler
Ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA at 132
25-0 this season
Jovanni Butler
School: Rockdale County
Class: Senior
Weight Class: 160
Noteworthy:
2019 South Metro Champion
Defeated four ranked wrestlers in 2019
Ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAA at 160
24-1 this season
Will Parker
School: Heritage
Class: Junior
Weight Class: 170
Noteworthy:
Earned All-American status at Disney Duals
Was a 2018-19 state qualifier at 170
32-0 this season
Seth Martin
School: Eastside
Class: Junior
Weight Class: Heavyweight
Noteworthy:
2018-19 state qualifier at 195
2019 South Metro Champion
Ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA at heavyweight
4-0 this season
Micah Bryant
School: Newton
Class: Senior
Weight Class: 220
Noteworthy:
2018-19 state qualifier at 220
Ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA at 220
11-3 this season