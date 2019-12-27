Edward Pollard

1M9A2344.jpg

Rockdale County’s Edward Pollard

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Noteworthy:

2018-19 Class AAAAAAA state runner-up at heavyweight

2018 South Metro Champion and East Metro Champion

Ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA at heavyweight

Kaleb Walley

1M9A2337.jpg

Rockdale County’s Kaleb Walley

School: Rockdale County

Class: Junior

Weight Class: 220 and 195

Noteworthy:

Finished sixth at 195 pounds in last year’s state meet

2018 South Metro runner-up at 195

2018 East Metro champion at 195

2019 South Metro champion at 220

23-0 this season

Ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA at 220

Christopher Ponce

1M9A2330.jpg

Rockdale County’s Chris Ponce

School: Rockdale County

Class: Junior

Weight Class: 132

Noteworthy:

Was a state alternate last season at 145

2019 South Metro Champion and named most outstanding wrestler

Ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA at 132

25-0 this season

Jovanni Butler

IMG_0132-preview.JPG

Rockdale County’s Jovanni Butler

School: Rockdale County

Class: Senior

Weight Class: 160

Noteworthy:

2019 South Metro Champion

Defeated four ranked wrestlers in 2019

Ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAA at 160

24-1 this season

Will Parker

1M9A1645.jpg

Heritage’s Will Parker

School: Heritage

Class: Junior

Weight Class: 170

Noteworthy:

Earned All-American status at Disney Duals

Was a 2018-19 state qualifier at 170

32-0 this season

Seth Martin

1M9A1664.jpg

Eastside’s Seth Martin

School: Eastside

Class: Junior

Weight Class: Heavyweight

Noteworthy:

2018-19 state qualifier at 195

2019 South Metro Champion

Ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA at heavyweight

4-0 this season

Micah Bryant

1M9A3715.jpg

Newton’s Micah Bryant

School: Newton

Class: Senior

Weight Class: 220

Noteworthy:

2018-19 state qualifier at 220

Ranked No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA at 220

11-3 this season

