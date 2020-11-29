WARNER ROBINS — A dominant overtime period carried the Heritage boys basketball team to an 82-69 victory over Warner Robins on Saturday.
The Patriots outscored Warner Robins 13-0 in OT after regulation ended with the score tied at 69.
James White scored 11 of the 13 points in overtime and finished with a game-high 35. R.J. Noord scored 23 in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.