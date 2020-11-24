CUMMING — James White and R.J. Noord combined for 58 points Monday in the Heritage boys basketball team’s 79-66 win over Creekview in the North Forsyth Raider Classic.
White had 33 points and 11 rebounds, while Noord had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. Teammates Dash Boston (10 points, five assists) and Chase Lackey (four points, 14 rebounds) also played well.
