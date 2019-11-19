COVINGTON -- Eastside head coach Gladys King pushed her team to keep fight Saturday afternoon against Heritage in the third annual NewRock Showcase.
After shooting an ice cold 5 of 25 from the field in the first half, the Eagles found themselves trailing the Patriots by only six points at the break, a gap that proved to be surmountable in the end.
The Eagles out-scored the Patriots 27-13 in the second half and walked away with a hard-fought 42-34 victory in their first regular season game of the year.
“I told the girls going into halftime, as terrible as we had played and as poorly as we shot the ball, we were still in the ball game,” King said. “We were only down by six points. We got some scores coming back after halftime on the inside.”
Jodi Reed paced the Eagles with 12 points on an efficient 6 of 10 shooting from the field while also managing seven rebounds - four defensive and three offensive - and three blocks.
King called her 5-foot-10 forward the games’ difference maker against the Patriots.
“Jodi stepped up tonight,” King said. “She was getting a lot of rebounds and was in the right position. That’s what I needed her to do and that helped us a lot. Everytime I looked up, she had the ball in her hands which was good for us. It was really big.”
A smooth mid-range jumper from Heritage’s Kristyn Goshay gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead over the Eagles on the first possession of the game, but the scoring deadened from that point on.
The Eagles shot just 1 of 14 from the field in the opening quarter, but were able to keep the score close at the end of one, 8-5.
Looking to take advantage of Eastside’s early struggles offensively, the Patriots found a rhythm in the second quarter. Sophomore Morgan Snipes converted a layup before Sade Harrell stole a pass and laid it home.
With 6:10 remaining in the second, Goshay gave the Patriots a 10-point lead, 15-15 on a three-pointer before Snipes extended the lead to 12 on a fastbreak layup.
Heritage’s dominance on the offensive end to start the second quarter soon cooled off, however, allowing the Eagles to creep back into the game.
A Jada Harrison three pointer cut the Patriots lead to 17-10 before Reed converted her first shot of the night. With 22 seconds remaining, Eastside’s Lizzie Teasley nailed a three pointer to cut the lead to four.
With four seconds remaining in the half, Heritage freshman Jaliya Weekes converted a pair of free throws to send the game into halftime with the Patriots leading 21-15.
The Patriots continued to lead for the first six minutes of the third quarter thanks to a pair of layups from Harrell.
Leading 25-21, Eastside tied the game at 25-all with 1:45 remaining on an Alysee Dobbs putback layup, sparking an 8-1 run to close out the quarter.
Entering the fourth quarter with Eastside leading the Patriots 29-26, the Eagles never surrendered their lead. Harrell managed to cut the deficit to one point, 34-33 with 3:09 remaining, but that would be as close as the Patriots could get in the final minutes.
The Eagles ended the game on another 8-1 run to secure the come-from-behind victory over the Patriots.
After the game, King said she was pleased with the way her Eagles played defense against the Patriots. As a team, the Patriots shot just 32 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.
“I am happy with that, but I think we could have done better,” King said. “We still have some kinks that we have to work out.”
Harrell finished with a game-high 13 points on 6 of 13 shooting while the remaining Patriots managed to shoot just 6 of 20 from the field.