LAWRENCEVILLE -- Alcovy head girls basketball coach Justin Hunter didn’t shy away from showing his emotions in the closing seconds of Tuesday night’s non-region meeting with Discovery.
A game that featured a game-tying three-pointer from Ajoyous Tuggle at the end of regulation and a go-ahead three-pointer from Serai Johnson in overtime, Hunter could only watch as his senior closed out the game with two free throws with four seconds remaining to hand the Tigers a thrilling 50-48 victory over the Titans.
With the game knotted at 48-all, Johnson was fouled attempting to push the ball up the court with less than 10 seconds remaining and nailed two free throws to win the game. Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points, eight of which came in overtime.
“We played defense when it was needed and made the shots today when they were needed,” Hunter said. “One team, one dream, that’s what we play with. It feels good beating a Class AAAAAAA school.”
After trailing Discovery 19-16 at halftime, the Tigers found themselves in front by nine points, 30-21 with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter thanks to a Tuggle shot, plus a foul.
But from that point on, the Titans stormed back to knot the game at 31-all before taking a three-point lead, 34-31 on a Kahmill Lee corner three-pointer with 1:31 left to play.
Continuing to hold a three-point lead with under 30 seconds remaining, 37-34, Johnson found a wide-open Tuggle in the right corner to knot the game at 37-all.
Heading into overtime, the Titans built a four-point lead, 46-42 with 1:27 remaining on an Akaya Chaney layup and had an opportunity to extend the lead to six points after a steal.
However, Chaney turned the ball back over to the Tigers, who capitalized with another Tuggle corner three-pointer to cut the deficit to one point, 46-45. Following a Discovery travel on the ensuing possession, Johnson gave the Tigers the lead back with a three-pointer of her own.
Leading the Titans 48-47 with under 10 seconds remaining, Johnson’s inbounds pass was intercepted by Discovery’s Adaeze Ezigbo, who then dished off to Chaney, who was fouled. With a chance to give the Titans the lead back with seven seconds remaining, Chaney split the pair of free throws to knot the game at 48-all before Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbounds for the Tigers.
Already with four made free throws to her name during the game, Hunter was as confident as ever in Johnson’s ability to knock down the game-winning shots from the line.
“Serai has been waiting for this moment to make shots like that and I knew that she would do it,” Hunter said.
Tuggle finished her night with 15 points to join Johnson while Chaney led all scorers with 23 points for the Titans.
“Hats off to Discovery,” Hunter said. “It was just as much their game as it was ours. It just came down to who wanted it a little more at the end. When the time went off the lock, we were on top.”