MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – It’s a situation played out in the minds of basketball players in driveways and public parks all across the country. Clock ticking down, huge crowd. It’s overtime and your team is down two. After slipping the defender, you get your feet set and fire up a three-pointer. It’s all or nothing, win or lose right here. Your shot tickles the twine and your team wins the game.
This daydream played out in reality Saturday for Georgia College Men’s Basketball’s Jordan Thomas (Conyers). Thomas crashed home a three-pointer to give his Bobcats (12-14, 9-9 PBC) a 78-77 overtime victory against the University of North Georgia (13-13, 8-10 PBC) at the Centennial Center.
With 5.5 seconds remaining in overtime, after a free-throw miss, Thomas pulled in the rebound. Cutting through the middle of the court, he fired up a 28-footer that hit nothing but net. The Homecoming crowd stormed the court, prematurely mobbing Thomas and the Bobcats. After the officials put 0.3 seconds back on the clock, the Nighthawks were unable to get a shot off and the Bobcats came out with the win.
The victory evens out the conference record for the Bobcats to 9-9, good for sixth in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Standings. The win also clinches a playoff spot for Georgia College.
Thomas led all scorers with 24 points, hitting just two three-pointers on the night, including that game-winner. Junior guard Justin Cave (Savannah) provided 16 points, while sophomore Wesley Simpson (DeLand, Florida/Union Grove HS (Ga.)) added 15 with nine rebounds.
The Bobcats are back in action Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m., hosting Lander University.
