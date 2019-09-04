COVINGTON -- With a 6-0 shutout of Loganville, Eastside softball improved to 9-1 on the season Wednesday night behind another dominant performance in the circle from senior pitcher Kailey Rusk.
The senior tossed all seven innings and allowed just two hits to her 12 strikeouts and zero runs. Rusk’s double-digit strikeout total against Loganville marked her third in a row and reached the 100-strikeout mark on the season with 102.
At the plate, leadoff hitter Natalie Ray’s 3-hit, 3-run performance paced the Eastside offense. Ava Anglin (1-for-3) and Rusk (0-for-2), each drove in a pair or runs while Anglin, Kelsey Ellis and Alyssa Cruz each scored one run.
The Eagles (9-1) scored one run in the first, three in the second and two in the fourth. Eastside has now won seven games in a row following their one and only on the season to Locust Grove.
The Eagles will travel to Druid Hills Thursday looking to improve to 4-0 in Region 4-AAAA play on the season.