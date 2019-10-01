Keevan Bailey made history last Saturday night while playing in his fourth career game at Colorado State.
The true freshman and former standout at Salem High School recorded his first career interception for the Rams with 14:44 remaining in the third quarter. Bailey undercut a comeback route ran by a Utah State wide receiver and dove to intercept the pass.
Bailey also recorded a career-best four tackles in the game, two solo and two assisted.
“He’s been showing up,” Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo said of Bailey. “He’s been showing up as the gunner on punt team. He’s worked his way to get playing time at corner. He’s a confident kid that plays very aggressive. He had a nice break on the ball…To catch that ball in his hands out there was a huge play."